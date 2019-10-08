German Authorities Classify Limburg Truck Ramming as Terror Attack - Reports

At least nine people sustained injuries on Monday in the German city of Limburg-an-der-Lahn after a man hijacked a truck and rammed it into traffic. The attacker reportedly shouted 'Allah' several times before driving the vehicle into a number of cars.

Monday's truck-ramming incident in the small town of Limburg in Germany has been classified as a terrorist act, ZDF reported, citing security sources.

The incident in question occurred on Monday when an unidentified man stole a truck, forcing the driver out of it.

The hijacker then ploughed the vehicle into several cars in the centre of the town. Preliminary reports indicated that 17 people were wounded, but the number was later downgraded to nine.

The police later apprehended the allegedly Arab-speaking Muslim assailant, who had shouted "Allah" during his attack, according to local media.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW