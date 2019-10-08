Royal Flush: Swedish King Gustaf Strips Five Grandchildren of Their Royal Titles

The Swedish Palace announced that the children of Princess Madeleine and Chris O’Neill, as well as Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sophia are no longer official members of the royal house.

Five-year-old Princess Leonor, four-year-old Prince Nicholas, one-year-old Princess Adrienne, three-year-old Prince Alexander and two-year-old Prince Gabriel will lose the title of “Royal Highness” and will not be able to fulfil the duties assigned to the head of state in the future.

“His Majesty The King has decided on changes to The Royal House,” a palace statement read. “The purpose of these changes is to establish which members of The Royal Family may be expected to perform official duties incumbent on the Head of State or related to the function of the Head of State.”

It is further noted that the three children of Madeleine - Leonor, Nicholas and Adrienne, as well as the two sons of Carl Philip - Alexander and Gabriel, will nevertheless continue to wear the titles of dukes and duchesses, which at birth were bestowed upon them by their grandfather, King Carl XVI Gustaf.