UK Completes Return of Over 140,000 Clients of Bankrupt Travel Company Thomas Cook - CAA

LONDON (Sputnik) - Approximately 600,000 travellers have been affected by the UK firm's sudden bankruptcy. The UK government and the CAA were working together to organize what was called the largest repatriation of people to the United Kingdom since World War II.

The United Kingdom has completed the repatriation of more than 140,000 customers of bankrupt travel company Thomas Cook, UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Monday.

"UK Civil Aviation Authority completes the largest peacetime repatriation plan 'Operation Matterhorn' today, bringing more than 140,000 people back to the UK," the agency said.

The last plane with 392 passengers on board landed on Monday morning at Manchester Airport, it added.

More than 94 per cent of all affected tourists were able to return to their homeland on the dates that were indicated in their tourist packages, the agency said.

On 23 September, the Thomas Cook Group, which includes the UK tour operator and airline by the same name, announced its compulsory liquidation following unsuccessful talks between the company's stakeholders and proposed new money providers to secure terms of the firm's recapitalisation and reorganisation. All of the company's bookings, including flights, were immediately cancelled.