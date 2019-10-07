Over 130 People Arrested in London Over Extinction Rebellion Protests on Monday - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Extinction Rebellion starts its two-week environmental protest on Monday, planning to block streets and bridges in London and shut down governmental departments. Around 30,000 activists will reportedly engage in the campaign. The police have warned of possible arrests of those violating the law.

Over 130 people were arrested in London in connection with climate change protests Extinction Rebellion as of 11.30 GMT on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.

As of 12:30hrs today there have been a total of 135 arrests — MPS Events (@MetPoliceEvents) October 7, 2019

Climate change campaigners from the 'Extinction Rebellion' movement took to the streets in London on Monday, 7 October, to protest what they call the inertia of the governments around the globe in the face of a climate and ecological crisis.

© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS Activists block Lambeth Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain October 7, 2019

​Extinction Rebellion sociopolitical movement was founded in the United Kingdom in May 2018 to call for governmental action to tackle climate change, biodiversity loss and risk of ecological collapse.