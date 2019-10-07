Register
16:05 GMT +307 October 2019
    A man participates in the 'Trans Pride' parade in support of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transsexual LGBT rights, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, June 21, 2015

    'Not Helpful For Anyone': 'Hundreds' of Young Trans People Wish to Return to Original Sex

    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    Charlie Evans, 28, was born female but identified as male for almost a decade before deciding to stop taking testosterone and become a woman anew. Speaking to Sky News, she said “hundreds” of people have contacted her seeking guidance on detransitioning after she went public with her decision to do so in 2018.

    “Hundreds” of transgender people who have transitioned want to undo their surgeries, science journalist and campaigner Charlie Evans has alleged, as she launches The Detransition Advocacy Network.

    She says she was motivated to take her fight public when, after giving a talk, she was approached by a young woman who’d also detransitioned, and felt shunned by the LGBT community for “being a traitor”.

    The people who get in contact with her are usually in their 20s, “mostly same-sex attracted” and often autistic, she claims – often they’ve had full gender reassignment surgery and “wish they hadn't”, as their “dysphoria hasn't been relieved, they don't feel better for it”.

    ​One 21-year-old woman, who identified as male from the age of 13, got in touch to express deep concerns about the ease with which gender transition is offered by medical professionals in the UK.

    “When I was at my gender clinic to get referred for hormones, we had a session where I went over my mental health issues and told them about my eating disorder and they didn't suggest that could maybe be connected with my gender dysphoria. For everyone who has gender dysphoria, whether they are trans or not, I want there to be more options for us. There’s a system of saying, ‘okay here's your hormones, here's your surgery, off you go’. I don't think that's helpful for anyone,” she claims.

    ​At present, data on how many transgender people come to regret their decision isn’t collated, but the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust - which offers gender identity services for children as young as three - says it happens “rarely”.  

    Despite authorities’ claims however, Evans - who was due to have breast removal surgery this summer before having doubts and cancelling the procedure - is now setting up The Detransition Advocacy Network to help people who feel the same way she did.

    ​The launch announcement has caused significant controversy on social media.

     

     

     

