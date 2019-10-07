Charlie Evans, 28, was born female but identified as male for almost a decade before deciding to stop taking testosterone and become a woman anew. Speaking to Sky News, she said “hundreds” of people have contacted her seeking guidance on detransitioning after she went public with her decision to do so in 2018.

“Hundreds” of transgender people who have transitioned want to undo their surgeries, science journalist and campaigner Charlie Evans has alleged, as she launches The Detransition Advocacy Network.

She says she was motivated to take her fight public when, after giving a talk, she was approached by a young woman who’d also detransitioned, and felt shunned by the LGBT community for “being a traitor”.

The people who get in contact with her are usually in their 20s, “mostly same-sex attracted” and often autistic, she claims – often they’ve had full gender reassignment surgery and “wish they hadn't”, as their “dysphoria hasn't been relieved, they don't feel better for it”.

Scientists.



We know that there is no such thing as a boy brain or a girl brain or that you can be born with the wrong one. We know hormone blockers are unsafe because we need testosterone and oestrogen for development.



We need to #BeBrave, and stand together.#scicomm #STEM pic.twitter.com/dgqpUNoBWd — Charlie Evans (@charlie_sci) September 14, 2019

​One 21-year-old woman, who identified as male from the age of 13, got in touch to express deep concerns about the ease with which gender transition is offered by medical professionals in the UK.

“When I was at my gender clinic to get referred for hormones, we had a session where I went over my mental health issues and told them about my eating disorder and they didn't suggest that could maybe be connected with my gender dysphoria. For everyone who has gender dysphoria, whether they are trans or not, I want there to be more options for us. There’s a system of saying, ‘okay here's your hormones, here's your surgery, off you go’. I don't think that's helpful for anyone,” she claims.

there's nothing legimimate opr credible about this. probably some religious nutjob scaremongering.

who is running the charity?

what's it's charity number?

where is it based?

where is it's aims and goals.

just a lame publicity stunt. — PEOPLE ARE A DISEASE (@YHWH007) October 5, 2019

​At present, data on how many transgender people come to regret their decision isn’t collated, but the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust - which offers gender identity services for children as young as three - says it happens “rarely”.

Despite authorities’ claims however, Evans - who was due to have breast removal surgery this summer before having doubts and cancelling the procedure - is now setting up The Detransition Advocacy Network to help people who feel the same way she did.

I agree that's it's good these few individuals to have support, however a detransition advocacy network, I can't help but think will be used against vulnerable young trans people to persuade them they are confused, and not 'really trans'. — tomas👽 (@murder0rehab) October 5, 2019

Anyone with minimal critical thinking can see how bogus this is lol. They even say there is currently no data. “Hundreds of people... says the Detransition Advocacy Network,” AKA one person 😂. Ridiculous and shameful. — Daniel Wilkenfeld (@danielwilkie) October 5, 2019

​The launch announcement has caused significant controversy on social media.