Climate Activists Block Roads in Amsterdam as Part of 'International Rebellion' - Video

At photos posted by Extinction Rebellion on social media, hundreds of protesters are seen demanding stronger measures to fight climate change in front of the Rijksmuseum.
"Tell the truth! Wees eerlijk [Be Honest in English]! Blockade #ExtinctionRebellion in Amsterdam is a fact! We are here to stay to #RebelForLife," the movement tweeted.
Are we gonna fight for it? Yes! Are we gonna get it? Yes! #ClimateJustice #RebelWithoutBorders #ExtinctionRebellion Amsterdam rocks. #RebelForLife #ClimateCrisis pic.twitter.com/uZRn2FQfId— Extinction Rebellion Amsterdam (@XR_Amsterdam) October 7, 2019
The action takes place despite the ban of the city hall, which offered protesters to gather in a park nearby.
"The oceans are rising and so are we."— Danny Rigg (@DannyWRigg) October 7, 2019
Extinction Rebellion launch their indefinite blockade outside the Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam as part of the International Rebellion Week. Until they are moved or their demands are met.
Witnessed one arrest already. Activists prepared for more. pic.twitter.com/fK7txqURxn
Police, via loudspeakers, seek to convince the crow to leave the street and move to the location authorized by the city authorities.
For months, climate alarmism has been sweeping the world, with the youth regularly demonstrating in all the large capitals in the West but also Asia to demand urgent climate action from governments.
Often, such protests, accompanied by road blockades and even vandalism, end up with detentions.
All comments
Show new comments (0)