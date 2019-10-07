Register
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during an Emergency Declaration for Nature and People event after the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2019

    Johnson to Turn to Supreme Court to Ensure UK Meet Original Halloween Brexit Deadline - Reports

    © REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
    With the Queen’s speech nearing,  speculation runs high over the odds of Prime Minister Johnson being voted down in his new attempt to drive his definitive  Brexit agenda through the Commons.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson is willing to turn to the Supreme Court in a bid to go around the Benn Act and avoid formally requesting a delay to Brexit, in a procedure overseen by the newly adopted law, the Daily Telegraph reported citing several government sources.

    It implies that Johnson may possibly testify in the court attempting to personally persuade judges not to force him to ask the EU for a Brexit deadline extension. According to  a senior government source cited by the British edition, it was essential that Johnson was forced to write a letter to this end rather than doing it voluntarily.

    The source said No 10 had to find a legal mechanism to allow the Prime Minister to “at least say five days before [Oct 31] ‘I am literally not going to write that letter’.

    “The real drama would be if Boris were in court calling it ‘the Surrender Act’. He would almost be happy if the judge said ‘you can’t call it that’,” the cited source remarked.

    Downing Street has yet to comment on the speculation.

    ‘No Deal’ – No Europe’s Choice

    In a controversial recent rebuff, the European Commission indicated that there were insufficient grounds for further Brexit negotiations unless the UK came up with a revamped, more operational version of a deal, including a solution to the contested Irish “backstop” issue that has divided the negotiating sides for  the past three years of non-stop talks.

    According to EU’s Michel Barnier, Boris Johnson’s government bears a full responsibility for whether the country will agree or not to a no-deal EU exit. "If they do not change, I do not believe, on the basis of the mandate I have been given by the EU27, that we can advance," Barnier said on Saturday at an event in Paris.

    "I want to be extremely clear. 'No deal' will never be Europe's choice. It would be – and note the conditional tense because I hope still to find a deal – it would always be the UK's choice, not ours," Barnier explained at length, ascertaining that the European side was prepared and had taken "measures to protect our citizens and our businesses."

    Benn Act Implications

    Critics are meanwhile wondering how Boris Johnson, who has insistently, in his signature straightforward manner expressed determination to leave the US as scheduled, is going to handle the September Benn Act, which requires the prime minister to ask for an extension unless a deal arrives or the sides voluntarily agree to a hard Brexit.

    Per Rory Stewart, a former Conservative minister who now announced he is quitting the party, Johnson may easily draw the ire of his supporters by promising to leave the EU by Halloween while being bound by the Benn Act:

    "Politicians often respond by making extreme and extravagant promises that cannot be delivered ('I will leave on 31 October – do or die)," he said adding that they then blamed their "inevitable failure on some mysterious 'establishment', making people even angrier."

    Earlier this week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent out a proposal to bypass the backstop between the Republic of Ireland and the UK. In a letter to EU leaders, Johnson suggested "the potential creation of an all-island regulatory zone on the island of Ireland, covering all goods." The letter said that most of the trade would be controlled "electronically" with only a "very small number of physical checks."

    New Deal Deadlines?

    The Prime Minister indicated that a no-deal divorce would be a "failure of statecraft" and threatened to walk away if the bloc doesn't engage. Having blocked the initiative, the EU responded by giving Johnson up to seven days to make his plan acceptable to the European bloc.

    Both Westminster and Downing Street are meanwhile bracing for the Queen’s speech that is supposed to outline the government’s agenda, including on Brexit, for the upcoming months. Mr Johnson has pledged to use the Speech, due to be rounded off with a vote of confidence, to deliver "a bold and ambitious domestic legislative agenda for the renewal of our country after Brexit".

    While independent MPs are expected to join opposition parties to defend the Prime Minister, there are rumours that many of the 21 Tory rebels, who were expelled from the party amid a previous Brexit deadlock last month, would still vote with the government, as they are " still Conservatives at heart."

    Set to ‘Squat’ in Downing Street

    According to the Sunday Times quoting Johnson’s senior aides, the prime minister would challenge the Queen to sack him rather than resign as the head of the Cabinet on his will, for the sake of driving through Brexit on 31 October.

    The aides implied Johnson would not stand aside if his proposals were rejected by Brussels or at home, adding the prime minister was prepared to “squat” in Downing Street even of MPs declare no confidence in him and demand a caretaker prime minister to take over.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
