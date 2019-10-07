Climate Change Activists from Extinction Rebellion Movement Gather in London For Protests - Video

The public action marks the beginning of a wave of protests, dubbed the 'International Rebellion', that is expected to spread across 60 cities worldwide, including New York, Berlin and Madrid among others.

Climate change campaigners from the 'Extinction Rebellion' movement are taking to the streets in London on Monday, 7 October, to protest what they call the inertia of the governments around the globe in the face of a climate and ecological crisis.

The XR is looking to continue their civil disobedience for 14 days unless the government meets their demands. They also intend to block all the roads in central London.

Movements allied to 'Extinction Rebellion' have also joined Monday's demonstrations.

The group is a climate advocacy organisation whose aim is to urge the governments around the globe to drastically revamp climate change policies to avoid climate breakdown, biodiversity loss, the risk of human extinction and ecological collapse. Their long-term objective is the complete elimination of greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.

