Portugal's Socialist Party On Course to Win As Citizens Cast Ballots in Parliamentary Vote - Polls

Over 10.8 million voters in Portugal and outside the country registered to elect the country's new parliament for the 16th time this Sunday, 6 October.

Portugal's ruling centre-left Socialist Party is slated to garner the support of the majority of voters that headed to the polls this Sunday to cast their votes in the parliamentary elections.

According to final opinion polls, Prime Minister Antonio Costa's party will receive the backing of up to 39% of the population. However, the party is unlikely to secure a parliamentary majority.

The Social Democratic Party is predicted to come in next, gaining the support of 25-30% of the Portuguese population.

© REUTERS / RAFAEL MARCHANTE Leader of Portugal's opposition Social Democrats Rui Rio gestures to his supporters on the last day of campaigning before of the general election, in Lisbon, Portugal October 4, 2019.

Polling stations opened in Portugal as well as on the islands of Madeira and Azores on Sunday. Twenty political movements are taking part in the vote to compete for 230 seats in the Assembly of the Republic.