Register
15:48 GMT +306 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Horst Seehofer in Nuremberg, Germany.

    Refugee Wave Greater Than 2015 Crisis Could Come, German Interior Minister Warns

    © AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
    Europe
    Get short URL
    506
    Subscribe

    Although Horst Seehofer was criticised in Germany for his hardline stance on refugee policy in the past, he has recently unveiled plans to accept a quarter of all migrants to cross the Mediterranean. The move has prompted a backlash within his conservative Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union.

    German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, representing the CSU, has called on European Union states to show more solidarity, given the rising number of refugees on the Greek islands, suggesting the continent could face a refugee flow "even greater" than the 2015 wave that resulted in a full-scale crisis.

    "We need to do more to help our European partners to control the EU's external borders, and we have left them alone for too long. If we do not, we will see a wave of refugees like the one in 2015 - maybe even greater than four years ago," the minister, known for his hardline views on migration, told the German outlet Bild am Sonntag.

    He pledged to do "everything to help" with incoming EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, representing Angela Merkel's CDU and revealed that he enjoys the "full support" of the chancellor. These statements have come ahead of the grand gathering of EU interior ministers, who are to meet to discuss migration policies on Tuesday.

    Seehofer, who travelled to both Turkey and Greece, which remain the key gateways for refugees from war-torn and economically-challenged countries of the Middle East, also urged the block to provide more help to Ankara, in a separate interview with Welt am Sonntag. For three years, the EU has already agreed to allocate $6.59 billion for projects designed to help to deal with the refugee flow from Syria to Turkey, although Ankara has been accused of breaking its part of the deal.

    "Turkey is doing a great deal in welcoming refugees. It is also in our interests, but it is clear that we cannot manage the future with the resources of the past," Seehofer told the outlet about Europe's partner in the Middle East.

    A Quarter of Rescued Migrants Go to Germany from Mediterranean

    Earlier, Seehofer pledged that Germany would take every fourth asylum seeker rescued following shipwrecks in the Mediterranean, used by smugglers for trafficking migrants from Africa. The idea faced criticism from Seehofer's party, the CDU-CSU union, and the leader of its parliamentary group, Ralph Brinkhaus, as well as from the Free Democratic Party.

    CDU board member Mike Mohring voiced concern that there is a risk this interim measure would "become a permanent solution" in his interview with the Funke media group.

    The German minister, however, received the support of EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, who insisted that disembarkation efforts should not be isolated.

    "Our primary goal is to reduce irregular arrivals, fight smugglers and facilitate the return of irregular migrants - as well as to save lives and open up legal channels for those in need of protection," he said, as cited by Sueddeutsche Zeitung, also voicing his positive feelings about the upcoming minister's meeting on Tuesday.

    But as political observer at Corriere Della Sera, Paolo Salom, has told Sputnik, Berlin will hardly open its borders as it did in 2015 as the political environment in Germany has changed dramatically. He suggests that Angela Merkel, who is in the final stage of her political career, would not be able to say: "We can do it".

    As for Seehofer's grave prognosis about the coming greater wave of migration, Salom linked it to Turkey's alleged wish to press the EU for political and economic reasons, as the number of refugees it houses can now be released. However, what Europe can offer Turkey remains the main problem, according to the journalist.

    "It's likely that Ankara has asked for more economic support, money to fulfil its obligations as per the 2015 agreement. Turkey is also looking for energy sources in the Mediterranean, in areas linked to other Countries' rights of exploitation," he said, noting that there are tensions between Turkey and several countries, including Cyprus, Italy, France and even the US.

    Related:

    'Part of Education Misery in Germany is Related to the Migration Issue' - Prof
    Anti-Migration Protests in Germany Unlikely to Deter Migrant Flows – ICMPD
    Germany's Seehofer to Unveil Plan Preventing Migrants From Escaping Deportation
    'Public Will Know': Seehofer to Disclose How German Officials' Data Was Hacked
    Tags:
    Horst Seehofer, refugees, migration crisis, migration, Greece, Turkey, EU, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse