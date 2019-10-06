Holland or Netherlands? Amsterdam Puts an End to Name Dispute in Rebranding Move - Reports

The name Holland historically refers only to a region and former province on the western coast of the Netherlands rather than the whole country. However, the country’s name varies a lot in different languages, some of which still use Holland when referring to the entire nation.

The Dutch authorities have abandoned the name Holland in relation to their country, preferring to stick with the Netherlands instead, according to Adformatie magazine.

According to the authorities, the country has to rebrand itself in order to get rid of negative stereotypes associated with the name Holland, such as the accessibility of drugs and the notorious red-light district.

CC0 / Pixabay Dutch flag

The government intends to build the county's new image around the name "the Netherlands", which they are planning to actively promote at international events such as Eurovision.

The Netherlands will host the song contest in 2020 after the representative of their country won the competition this May.