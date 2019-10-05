Anti-Terror Prosecutors Say Knifeman Who Attacked Police HQ Adhered to 'Radical Vision of Islam'

On Friday, French authorities opened a terror investigation into a deadly knife attack at a police prefecture in Paris, handing the case from the Paris public prosecutor to the anti-terrorist prosecutor's office (PNAT).

French anti-terror prosecutors stated Saturday that the suspect in a deadly attack of Paris police headquarters was adhered to "radical Islam" and had contacts with Salafist movement members.

According to the prosecutors, he exchanged 33 text messages with his wife ahead of the attacks, all of which were of a religious character.

Following, the incident that left 5 people dead including the attacker, French media reported that the suspected perpetrator was a recent convert to Islam, adding that he came in sight of the law enforcement agencies after the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack.

On Thursday, a knife-wielding assailant, who had worked for several years at the police headquarters, was shot dead after he had managed to kill at least four people and injured another one.

Following the attack, police searched the home of the suspected perpetrator, while taking his wife in custody.