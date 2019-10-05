Around 100,000 Expected to Hit Streets of Edinburgh for Scotland Independence March - Reports

All Under One Banner (AUOB), which organised the event, is a group founded in 2014 calling for Scottish independence and has vowed to "march at regular intervals until Scotland is free". The march will be their 21st grand event.

Around 100,000 people are expected to hit the streets of Edinburgh today in what organisers describe as the "biggest independence march" in Scotland.

The All Under One Banner rally starts at Holyrood at 1 p.m. BST (midday GMT), with people heading through the city to the Meadows. According to reports, over 400 bikers are ready to accompany the event. Smaller rallies will also be held in cities across Scotland, including Glasgow, Galashiels, Oban, Ayr, Aberdeen, and Perth.

"We are pretty certain this will be our biggest event yet as the current political climate over Brexit and the chaos in Westminster where the Government has built momentum in the independence movement as we shall see today", founder of the AUOB Neil Mackay told The Scotsman newspaper.

© Sputnik / Sputnik Pro-EU rallies held throughout Scotland as rest of the UK votes for Brexit

The rally comes amid another Brexit deadlock, as Parliament has adopted legislation preventing Prime Minister Boris Johnson from delivering a no-deal Brexit. According to MPs, the head of the British government will have to ask Brussels for another delay if an agreement between the EU and the UK is not struck by 19 October.

It is not clear, however, what Johnson will do, as he has previously promised to take the country out of the bloc on 31 October, "with or without a deal".

This could escalate tensions between London and Scotland, where people tended to vote against leaving the EU.