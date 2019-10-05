People Pour Onto Streets of Edinburgh, Scotland to Protest in Support of Independence - Video

Last month, Philip Rycroft, the former head of the Brexit Department, said amid pro-independence sentiments in Scotland that a reorganisation of the Scottish and British governments is required to protect the future of the United Kingdom

Thousands of Scots flooded the streets of Edinburgh on Saturday to support the country's independence. The pro-independence rallies are organised by All Under One Banner, a pressure group founded in 2014 by activist Neil MacKay that aims to draw public attention to Scottish nationalism following the narrow loss in a referendum on the issue that same year.

The largest official attendance at such a protest, according to the Scottish police, was 35,000 in Glasgow on 4 May 2019.

Follow Sputnik's Feed to Find Out More!