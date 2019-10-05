People Pour Onto Streets of Edinburgh, Scotland to Protest in Support of Independence - Video

Thousands of Scots flooded the streets of Edinburgh on Saturday to support the country's independence. The pro-independence rallies are organised by All Under One Banner, a pressure group founded in 2014 by activist Neil MacKay that aims to draw public attention to Scottish nationalism following the narrow loss in a referendum on the issue that same year.
The largest official attendance at such a protest, according to the Scottish police, was 35,000 in Glasgow on 4 May 2019.
Follow Sputnik's Feed to Find Out More!
All comments
Show new comments (0)