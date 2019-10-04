The UK is expected to have a general election by the end of the year, with Boris Johnson hoping to win a majority for the Conservative Party. But one of his vanquished rivals for the leadership race earlier this year is set to exit stage left.

Rory Stewart, who was in the running to become Britain's prime minister earlier this year, has resigned from the Conservative Party and announced he is quitting politics altogether.

Mr Stewart, a former army office and International Aid Secretary, was one of 21 rebel Tories who voted to introduce a new law, known as the Benn Act, designed to block Britain from leaving the European Union without a deal.

Mr Stewart, MP for a constituency in Cumbria since 2010, said: "It's been a great privilege to serve Penrith and The Border for the last ten years, so it is with sadness that I am announcing that I will be standing down at the next election, and that I have also resigned from the Conservative Party."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to deliver Brexit on 31 October with or without a deal, tearing the Tory Party apart.

