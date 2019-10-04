Register
10:07 GMT +304 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a meeting with EU Commission President and officials at the Ministere d’Etat in Luxembourg.

    Brussels Issues One Week Deadline for Revamped Version of Johnson’s Brexit Deal – Reports

    © AFP 2019 / EMMANUEL CLAUDE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe

    On Wednesday, the UK handed in an alternative to the Irish “backstop” plan, with the prime minister saying a no-deal divorce would be a “failure of statecraft” and threatening to walk away if the bloc doesn’t engage. The blueprint suggests that Northern Ireland would stay in the European single market for goods while leaving the EU Customs Union.

    Brussels has given Boris Johnson a maximum of one week to make his Brexit plan acceptable to the European bloc, threatening that European leaders would otherwise refuse to discuss it at an upcoming "crucial" summit this month, The Times reported. The paper went on to say that given the new ultimatum, coupled with EU objections to his proposed alternative to the Irish backstop, Johnson is "highly unlikely" to reach a deal by the initial Halloween Brexit deadline.

    Last night, European ambassadors set 11 October as the date for a "judgement call," according to key EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who told his colleagues that the government needed to "fundamentally amend its position."

    On Wednesday, the UK government submitted an alternative to the so-dubbed Irish "backstop" deal with the European Union – a perpetual stumbling block in the UK's negotiations with European ambassadors.

    In a gag-filled speech at the Tory gathering in Manchester, Mr Johnson said his government had made a "genuine attempt to bridge the chasm" with the EU and the Republic of Ireland, who have been dead set against a hard border with Northern Ireland. He referred to his plan whereby Northern Ireland would stay in the European single market for goods, but leave the Customs Union as "a compromise."

    Shortly afterwards, the European Commission lashed out at the proposal pointing out "problematic points." Sources cited by media, also have alleged that Johnson will float another parliamentary prorogation to block further Brexit debates, despite his previous attempt to do so, ending in backlash from activists and a Supreme Court ruling that his action was illegitimate.

    Opposition leader, Labour head Jeremy Corbyn meanwhile predicted that Johnson's "unrealistic and damaging proposals" would be outright rejected "in Brussels, in this House and across this country."

    Mr Johnson reiterated that if he were unable to reach a deal with the EU, then the UK would leave without an agreement on 31 October; despite Parliament having passed the Benn Act - legislation which rules out a no-deal Brexit and orders the Prime Minister to seek an extension from the EU. He earlier indicated in his signature sharp-tongued manner, that he would rather be "dead in a ditch"  than approve another delay of Brexit – his key 10 Downing Street pledge.

    Related:

    EU Wine, Spirits Producers Baffled After Being Hit With US Tariffs in Airbus Subsidy Case
    Journo on Brexit: If There Is Delay Until After Christmas, I Don’t Think UK Will Ever Be Leaving EU
    Parmesan Cheese Consortium Head Calling for Urgent EU Intervention Plan Amid US Tariffs
    Tags:
    Tory, negotiations, EU, deal, Brexit, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Earth candidate Antonela Paz of Ecuador (C) holds a placard with an environment theme as she poses with other Miss Earth candidates for photos during a press presentation at a hotel in Manila on October 2, 2019.
    Messages for the Planet: Miss Earth 2019 Candidates Take Part in Coastal Cleanup in Philippines
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse