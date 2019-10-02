UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Suspend Parliament from 8-14 October - Downing Street

Earlier in the day, Boris Johnson delivered a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, saying that he would submit "constructive and reasonable proposals" to the EU and doubled down on his intention to take the UK out of the EU on 31 October.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to suspend parliament from 8-14 October, a statement by Downing Street says.

Mr Johnson will ask the Queen to prorogue parliament from next Tuesday until the following Monday when it will unveil its agenda for the next session. According to Johnson's office, the new suspension will allow time to carry out the necessary logistical preparations for a State Opening of parliament.

Last week the UK Supreme Court ruled that the previous suspension of parliament, which was due to last five weeks, was "unlawful". The next day parliament resumed its session.

