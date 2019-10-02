'Worse Than Corbyn': Netizens Mock Boris Johnson's 'Headbutt' at Conservative Conference

Commenting on Johnson’s blunder, a number of people were quick to recall a certain gaffe made by Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn two years ago, which involved a failed high-five attempt and a female breast.

It seems that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson managed to stir up quite a ruckus at the Conservative Party conference today, as he was shaking hands with members of his cabinet who were congratulating him on the speech he made.

A video that emerged online shows Johnson leaning in to kiss Andrea Leadsom, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, but he ended up literally butting heads with her when the female politician apparently moved her head the wrong way.

This scene caused some netizens to reminisce about a blunder made by Jeremy Corbyn back in 2017 when he accidentally touched Emily Thornberry’s breast while attempting to high-five her.

Yikes, Johnson kissing Leadsom is even worse than Corbyn high-fiving Thornberry's boob#CPC19 pic.twitter.com/529ZpiX16G — Spooky Luke 🎃 (@CroydonQueen) 2 октября 2019 г.

​And a number of people just cracked jokes at the prime minister’s expense.

Let's hope he tries to kiss Dianne abbot next. — Chris Mc (@ChrisMc_73) 2 октября 2019 г.

At least he will not be in a ‘me too’ scandal — Love&Sin (@ladylust21) 2 октября 2019 г.

20 years from now....”Boris Johnson headbutted me” — Self Builder Glenn (@FossettGlenn) 2 октября 2019 г.

On 2 October, Johnson delivered a keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, doubling down on his commitment to take the UK out of the European Union as a whole.

During the conference, Johnson announced that he was tabling "constructive and reasonable proposals" to the European Union in the hopes that a Brexit deal could finally be achieved.