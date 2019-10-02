Register
16:57 GMT +302 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen outside the venue for the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, Britain October 1, 2019

    ‘Ace Up My Sleeve’: Boris Johnson Reveals His Mother 'Voted Leave' on Brexit

    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson struggles to deliver on his Brexit pledges, he has come to bitter verbal blows with ex-Tory minister brother Jo and writer sister Rachel, both ardent Remainers.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced at his Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester he was tabling "constructive and reasonable proposals" to the European Union in the hopes that a Brexit deal could finally be achieved, while revealing what he described as an "ace up my sleeve."

    "I am going to quote that supreme authority in my family - my mother, and by the way for keen students of the divisions in my family on matters of the EU, I want you to know that I have kept the ace up my sleeve - my mother voted leave," he said on Wednesday.

    As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is poised to unveil his Brexit plans for a new deal with the EU expected to bypass the contentious Irish backstop issue, his own family has reportedly suffered a bitter schism over Brexit.

    Johnson publicly lashed out at his own sister Rachel Johnson on BBC News on 1 October, dismissing her claims that he was pursuing a No Deal Brexit to satisfy his Tory donors as “absolutely nonsense.”

    The PM insisted:

    “I love all my siblings and we are all very very close. Look, there are disagreements about the direction that we’re going with the relations with the EU.”

    Earlier this year, the UK PM’s brother Jo Johnson, who voted to remain in 2016, resigned as a minister, citing a conflict between family loyalty and the national interest.

    Netizens weighed in on Johnson’s revelation, with some noting the marked surprise this announcement drew from the PM’s Father:

    ​Other Twitter fans drew parallels with the Brexit divisions in their own families:

    ​ Not everyone appreciated Boris Johnson’s “dragging” his Mother into the fray:

    ​A public vote - or referendum - was held on 23 June 2016, to decide whether the UK should leave or remain in the European Union. Leave won by 52% to 48%.

    Brexit was due to happen on 29 March 2019. That was two years after then Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Article 50 - the formal process to leave - and kicked off negotiations with the EU.

    Brexit has since been postponed amid the UK parliament's failure to reach agreement on the terms of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union.

    Previous Brexit deal proposals, put together by Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, were rejected several times over the controversial Irish backstop.

    Related:

    Jo Johnson Resigns as MP, Minister Due to 'Unresolvable Tension' With Brother Boris Over Brexit
    ‘It’s Me or Boris’: Jo Johnson Resigned Following Wife's Ultimatum – Report
    Boris Johnson Gears Up to Offer Brussels 'Take It Or Leave It' Brexit Ultimatum - Reports
    Boris Johnson Says UK Public Will Not Be ‘Taken For Fools' Any More Over Brexit
    UK on Brink of Biggest Crisis Since World War Two - Jo Johnson on Brexit (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Jo Johnson, Brexit Plan, Brexit, Brexit, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian model and actress Madalina Diana Ghenea on the red carpet of the 76th International Film Festival in Venice
    Crème de la Crème: Selection of Sputnik's Best September Photos
    Impeachment Impasse?
    Impeachment Impasse?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse