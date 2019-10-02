‘Agitated and Disordered’: First Case of Man Suffering From Brexit-Triggered Psychosis Reported

The UK voted to leave the EU in 2016 but the withdrawal has been delayed several times since then. After former Prime Minister Theresa May failed to come up with an acceptable plan to leave the bloc by 29 March of this year, the clock is now ticking down ahead of a new deadline: 31 October.

A 2016 referendum on the UK’s withdrawal from the EU caused a man to suffer from hallucinations and delusions, in what became the first-ever case of Brexit-triggered psychosis, the British Medical Journal (BMJ) reports.

According to BMJ, an unnamed man in his forties was brought to hospital by paramedics when his mental health “deteriorated rapidly” shortly after the referendum took place, on 23 June 2016.

Dr. Mohammad Zia Ul Haq Katshu, a specialist who treated the man and a clinical associate professor at Nottingham University's Institute for Mental Health, wrote in an article published by BMJ that the man’s wife reported that “since the EU referendum results were declared on 24 June 2016, he has started spending more time putting his thoughts across on social media.”

“He found it difficult to reconcile with the political events happening around him. He became increasingly worried about racial incidents. His sleep deteriorated,” Katshu added.

When admitted on to a psychiatric ward, the patient was reportedly attempting to “burrow” through the hospital floor with his hands to “get the hell out of this place”.

He also believed that he was being spied on, becoming increasingly worried about racial incidents and saying that he felt ashamed to be British.

“His mental health had deteriorated rapidly following the announcement of the results, with significant concerns about Brexit. He [seemed] agitated and confused, and his thoughts were disordered. He had auditory hallucinations, and paranoid, referential, mis-identification and bizarre delusions,” according to Katshu.

The patient was diagnosed with acute schizophrenia-like psychotic disorder, a mental illness which is characterised by the acute onset of symptoms and subsequent full-fledged recovery.

The patient, who was discharged two weeks after hospitalisation, has not had any more psychotic episodes as of June 2019.

Commenting on the case, Katshu in turn warned that political events can act as “major psychological stressors” and cited UK surveys as saying that Brexit remains a major source of anxiety among young people.

The days, meanwhile, are winding down until the 31 October withdrawal deadline, which was outlined after unsuccessful attempts by former UK Prime Minister Theresa May to leave the EU by 29 March 2019.

The country’s current Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who earlier pledged to withdraw the UK from the bloc with or without a deal, is expected to present his own blueprint on Brexit later on Wednesday.