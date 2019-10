According to a statement issued by Downing Street, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to issue a “take it or leave it” ultimatum to Brussels later on Wednesday, warning that he will take the UK out of the EU on 31 October without a deal if it is rejected.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is delivering a keynote speech to the Conservative conference in Manchester, setting out new Brexit proposals for the contentious Irish border issue.

The drafted text that is to be handed over after Johnson's speech is expected to include the £39 bln financial settlement agreed to by former UK PM Theresa May, along with protections for expat EU and UK citizens.

