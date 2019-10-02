Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline May Be Used for Shipping Hydrogen in Future - Eurogas

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying gas from Russia to Europe may also be used for shipping hydrogen in future, Eurogas Secretary General James Watson said.

"Regarding Nord Stream 2 in particularly I am interested because my understanding from speaking with people from Gazprom is that they could also in the future use it to ship hydrogen. So, instead of just shipping natural gas, Nord Stream 2 can carry 80% of hydrogen. I believe that in the European Union we have a strong decarbonization agenda, and at some point hydrogen is likely to replace natural gas in parts of our system," Watson said.

Eurogas is an association representing the European gas wholesale, retail and distribution sectors. It was founded in 1990 and is comprised of 47 companies and associations from 21 countries.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a joint venture of Russia’s Gazprom and five European companies. The pipeline is expected to be completed by the end of this year and to carry an annual 1.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas from Russia to Europe.

Nord Stream 2 is set to pass through the territories of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. Denmark remains the only country that has not given its consent to the construction so far.