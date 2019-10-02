Tory Chairman on Brexit: EU Needs to Recognise Now is the Time to Make Concessions

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to present the new Brexit plan, which will include an option to manage the Irish border issue after the country quits the EU, later in the day.

UK ruling Conservative party chair James Cleverly said that this was the moment of truth; the EU needs to recognise that now is the time to make concessions, so that a Brexit deal could be agreed upon before the 31 October deadline.

"This is the point at which the EU need to recognise that if there's any movement that they can make, any concessions they can put in place, this is the time to do it because we are not going to seek a delay," he said.

This comes just as Johnson gears up to unveil his Brexit plans for a new deal with the EU. The plan will include his alternative to the Irish backstop, an all-Ireland "economic zone" that would allow agricultural and food products to move around Ireland without border checks.

Earlier, Britain’s Parliament was suspended for five weeks by the prime minister in a special prorogation order, signed by the Queen as head of state.

The PM claimed in August that he intended to prorogue Parliament for five weeks, from September until 14 October, for a Queen's Speech to outline the new government's agenda.

However, the UK Supreme Court ruled Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament until 14 October "unlawful".

Brexit has been postponed several times amid the country's failure to internally negotiate the divorce terms and is now scheduled to take place on 31 October.