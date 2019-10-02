Molotov Cocktails Found at Sabre-Wielding Attacker's Home in Finland

The suspect of the Kupio attack, which left one dead and ten injured, is a native Finnish student, born in 1994, with no criminal record. The motive of the assault remains unclear.

“Carefully constructed” Molotov cocktail-like incendiary devices have been found at the flat of the Kuopio attacker in Finland.

The explosives have been taken for analysis together with electronic devices found at his home in the city's Särkiniemi neighbourhood, national broadcaster Yle reported.

On Tuesday 1 October, a fatal school attack occurred in eastern Finland, as a student of Savo Vocational College charged at fellow students at Herman Shopping Mall, where the classrooms are located.

The suspect was identified as a “native Finnish citizen”, born in 1994 with no criminal record. The motive for the assault remains unclear. So far authorities do not know of any accomplices.

The suspected person responsible for the stabbing in #Kuopio is a student of the college. The suspect had a sabre-like bladed weapon and a firearm in possession. Among the injured individuals are both students and staff members. #police — Itä-Suomen poliisi (@PoliisiIS) 1. oktober 2019

​The suspected perpetrator was equipped with both a saber-like weapon and a firearm. It is unclear whether the man had a firearm license or actually fired any shots. Police officers fired two shots while apprehending him.

The perpetrator used an edged weapon and had a firearm in possession. #police #Kuopio — Itä-Suomen poliisi (@PoliisiIS) 1. oktober 2019

​One woman died in the attack. Ten people were injured, two of them seriously – including the suspect, who was shot by police and is now in intensive care. One of those hurt was a police officer, whose injuries were described as light. The other victims were students and staff of the school, none of whom suffered life-threatening injuries. Several of them have already been discharged, having suffered cut and slash wounds from a sabre-like weapon.

The suspect also started a small fire at the scene, which was quickly extinguished.

According to Antti Hedman, chief medical officer at Kuopio University Hospital, the injured are aged 15 to 50 and are mostly women.

According to Heikki Helve, director of the Savo Consortium for Education, more than 300 students and 30 staff were oatthe premises at the time of the assault.

Savo Vocational College is located in a commercial complex about two kilometres from the city centre.

The National Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation. By its own admission, it receives about a dozen school threats a year. The actual number is likely somewhat higher as only the most serious threats are investigated.

Finland has had several school shooting incidents, such as the Raumanmeri school shooting in 1989, the Jokela school shooting in 2007 and the Kauhajoki school shooting in 2008. In the aftermath of the latter, which left eleven dead, the country's school safety and evacuation guidelines were updated.