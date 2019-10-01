Francois Hollande Seemingly Shocks Carla Bruni at Chirac’s Funeral - Video

Iconic Fench celebrities and politicians all gathered on Monday for the funeral of Jacques Chirac who died earlier this week and was buried next to his daughter Laurence.

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy and former French President Francois Hollande have baffled the internet on Monday after a dramatic reaction by Bruni-Sarkozy during a conversation between the two, with netizens attempting to decipher how the former president could have shocked the singer so much.

A video of the two surfaced showing them discussing something discretely before Jacques Chirac’s funeral in Paris, when Bruni suddenly pulls away and looks onward in complete shock and even takes a breath as Hollande looks on knowingly.

​Twitter users were determined to uncover what was said in the conversation with some making fun of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's alleged Irish border solution.

​Some assumed Hollande may have said something inappropriate.

​Others begged for answers from Hollande claiming that he cannot eat or sleep for thinking about what could have been said.