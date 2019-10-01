Register
23:08 GMT +301 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bond.......James Bond.......on the job!

    James Bonds and Stocks: Credit Suisse Chief Operating Officer Sacked Over Spying Scandal

    © Flickr/ ClaraDon
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Adding to the intrigue, Credit Suisse also announced a private security consultant who’d helped organise the spying committed suicide 24th September. The nameless man reportedly felt his professional existence was endangered, and suspected Credit Suisse would frame him as an “accomplice” in the conspiracy.

    Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second-largest bank, has sacked chief operating officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee after he ordered an “extraordinary” James Bond-esque corporate espionage operation, hiring private detectives to follow a former bank senior executive through the streets of Zurich following a row at a cocktail party.

    The bank’s the board of directors ruled the fortnight-long operation was “wrong and disproportionate and has resulted in severe reputational damage to the bank” - Bouee has been dismissed with immediate effect, and will receive no severance package.

    At a press conference in Zurich 1st October, Credit Suisse chair Urs Rohner said he was “greatly saddened” by Bouee’s “extraordinary” decision to hire detectives to track the movements of Iqbal Khan, who was responsible for poaching new super-rich clients for the bank.

    ​“This behavior, we do not tolerate…It was wrong to order surveillance…It’s not the standard way we conduct business,” Rohner explained.

    Khan uncovered the operation 17th September after he realized a car had been tailing him all day – he attempted to lose the surveillance team by driving fast and dangerously through Zurich, but when he was unsuccessful leaped out of the car shouting “police, police” and taking photos of the vehicle on his phone. The car, and its three occupants, were duly revealed to be detectives from private investigation firm Investigo after he reported the surveillance to police – authorities have since opened a criminal investigation into “coercion and/or threat” committed by the company.

    Private detectives also followed Khan on foot – a Credit Suisse-funded investigation of their activities revealed he’d been “observed on seven business days” since 4th September “mostly during daytime”.

    Khan was born in Pakistan and moved to Switzerland aged 12 – fiercely ambitious, his determination to climb the ladder at Credit Suisse was frustrated by chief executive Tidjane Thiam.

    Personal relations between the pair – former head of British insurance giant Prudential – deteriorated further when Khan bought a house next door to his own in the village of Herrliberg near Lake Zurich, Switzerland’s “gold coast”.

    Khan had the house levelled then and rebuilt over two years, with builders often working early mornings and at weekends, prompting Thiam to complain to Rohner.

    In an attempt at improving relations, in January Thiam invited Khan and his wife to a cocktail party for senior colleagues and friends – however, they ended up having a heated argument over a row of trees Thiam planted on his property partially blocking Khan’s view of the lake. Khan’s wife had to stand between the two men to stop the dispute becoming a physical one. Subsequently, Khan made a complaint of his own about Thiam to Rohner.

    The bank acknowledged Khan and Thiam had “a dispute, a heated discussion”, but Rohner said its inquiry hadn’t investigated the executives’ “personal differences” – he also said there was “zero evidence” Thiam knew about the spying.

    “We strongly reject any assertions that call into question the integrity of our CEO,” said Rohner.

    Bouee emerged less well from the probe, to say the least - Credit Suisse’s board found he ordered the detectives to follow Khan under the mistaken belief the executive might be trying to persuade clients to move to the bank’s arch-rival UBS, which he was due to join. The bank said there was no evidence to suggest Khan intended to do so.

    In advance of the investigation’s conclusion, Credit Suisse’s largest shareholder, Harris Associates, called on the bank’s board not to sack Thiam or any other executives over the incident – the firm’s deputy chair David Herro told the Financial Times “people aren’t flawless” and “don’t make perfect decisions every time”.

    “This is why, unless laws have been broken, this doesn’t seem like a case for anyone losing their job,” he said.

    Related:

    Three Ex-Credit Suisse Bankers, Ex-Minister Arrested Over $2 Billion Loan Fraud
    Sarkozy adviser may stand trial for corporate espionage in Belgium
    US Trade Secret Defense Act Unlikely to Deter Corporate Espionage
    ‘Dirty Little Secret of Corporate America’: Uber Accused of Industrial Espionage
    Tags:
    spying, corporate espionage, Switzerland, Credit Suisse Group AG
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian model and actress Madalina Diana Ghenea on the red carpet of the 76th International Film Festival in Venice
    Crème de la Crème: Selection of Sputnik's Best September Photos
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse