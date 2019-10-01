France's Highest Appeals Court Rejects Ex-President Sarkozy’s Bid to Avoid Trial Over 2012 Campaign

Sarkozy has repeatedly rejected accusations that his political party collaborated with a public relations firm in order to conceal the authentic price tag of his re-election bid.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy’s bid to avoid facing trial over the alleged illegal financing of his botched 2012 re-election campaign has been rejected by the country’s highest appeals court.

The court’s move is most likely to be followed by the Sarkozy case returning to prosecutors who will finally announce on whether the former French President should be tried.

The case pertains to allegations that Sarkozy’s then-UMP political party cooperated with a PR firm so as to prevent the true cost of his re-election bid from being made public.

