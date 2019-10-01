Finnish Police Open Fire After Sword-Wielding Man Breaks Into College, Three Injured - Reports

At least nine people have been injured and one person was arrested as violence occured at at North Savo Vocational College inside the shopping centre in the Finnish city of Kuopio, the police reported.
#Kuopio ssa kauppakeskus Hermannissa Leväsellä, tapahtunut väkivallanteko. Poliisi ottanut paikalta yhden henkilön kiinni. Tämän hetk. tiedon mukaan kolme loukkaantunutta. #Poliisi tarkistaa rakennusta. #poliisiis— Itä-Suomen poliisi (@PoliisiIS) October 1, 2019
MTV News cited an eyewitness as saying that a student broke into a class holding a sword and stabbed several people.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
