Police Detain Man After He Poured Petrol On Himself Near UK Parliament - Photos

According to reports, an unknown man was detained after he poured petrol over himself. Pictures from the scene show a person up against a wall next to Carriage Gates.
Huw Merriman MP tweeted: "Man next to me at Parliament's carriage gates appears to have poured (what smells like) petrol on himself. Incredibly brave response from police, who are now helping him."
According to reports, the man was detained under the Mental Health Act following the incident.
Emergency services arrived at the scene soon after the incident.
Incident at #Parliament. Police have closed Carriage Gate and someone has been arrested. Rumor someone's thrown petrol, can smell it from the other side of the road, one person in red jacket being held by the police! pic.twitter.com/qsLE1wcv6M— LondonResisters (@ResistersLondon) October 1, 2019
