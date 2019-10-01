Police Detain Man After He Poured Petrol On Himself Near UK Parliament - Photos

Police have closed Carriage Gates as a man has reportedly poured petrol over himself in front of the Houses of Paraliment, according to The Mirror.

According to reports, an unknown man was detained after he poured petrol over himself. Pictures from the scene show a person up against a wall next to Carriage Gates.

Huw Merriman MP tweeted: "Man next to me at Parliament's carriage gates appears to have poured (what smells like) petrol on himself. Incredibly brave response from police, who are now helping him."

According to reports, the man was detained under the Mental Health Act following the incident.

Emergency services arrived at the scene soon after the incident.