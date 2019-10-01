French President Emmanuel Macron Delivers Address at PACE Session - Video

The Autumn Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will touch upon a variety of issues starting from the protection of whistleblowers and victims of terrorism to violence against women and the preservation of Jewish heritage.

French President Emmanuel Macron is delivering a speech at the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on 1 October in Strasbourg, France. Macron is also expected to answer questions posed by the parliamentarians.

The session kicked off on Monday and is expected to wrap up on 4 October.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is a branch of the Council of Europe which oversees human rights, democracy and the rule of law. The assembly held its first session 70 years ago, on 10 August 1949.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE FEED TO FIND OUT MORE