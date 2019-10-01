‘No Regrets’: Theresa May Reflects on 'Fantastic Time' as PM, Despite Massive Brexit Fail

Theresa May's tenure as UK Prime Minister finally came to an end on 24 July 2019, after a tearful resignation brought on by her failed efforts to deliver a viable Brexit deal.

Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May has opened up about her time at No. 10 Downing Street for the first time since her resignation, claiming she had no regrets looking back.

Addressing an audience at the Henley Literature Festival, the Maidenhead MP said on Monday that she only wished her parents, who died when she was in her twenties, could have witnessed her as she wielded the top job in the country.

"They didn't even live to see me become a local councillor, let alone being PM. I hope they would have been proud."

May, 62, denied having any regrets about her time in office:

"No I don't think so. I have had a fantastic time."

As in the case of most retired politicians, there are speculations regarding memoirs, and the ex-PM revealed she was no exception, but she wasn't "rushing" to do so.

The former prime minister doubted she would find the time or inclination to peruse her predecessor David Cameron's book, revealing:

"I genuinely don't read political books."

On villains, May told the audience she was a Harry Potter fan and her favourite villains were Lord Voldemort, and Professor Moriarty in Sherlock Holmes.

"They are proper villains. I think it's good when you have a villain who you know is a villain," said May.

© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS Britain's former Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the Houses of the Parliament in London, Britain, September 3, 2019

Theresa May was forced to quit after her Brexit deal was voted down three times in the UK House of Commons in a series of historical – and humiliating – defeats.

She remained leader of the Conservative Party until 7 June and as a lame duck prime minister until 23 July, when Boris Johnson took over.

In an emotional statement to the public outside 10 Downing Street on 24 May, she said:

"I will continue to do all I can to serve the national interest, and play my part in making our United Kingdom a great country with a great future - a country that truly works for everyone."

​Since then she has largely kept out of the public eye and has kept silent about her successor’s handling of Brexit.