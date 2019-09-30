Russia Ready to Work With Kurz Gov't After Win in Scandal-Triggered Snap Vote - Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is prepared to continue fruitful cooperation with the future Austrian leadership and hopes that a new government led by the People's Party (OVP) leader Sebastian Kurz will be formed after his previous coalition collapsed over a video scandal earlier this year, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lubinsky said on Monday.

"A snap parliamentary election has just ended in Austria with preliminary results announced just now. We can congratulate the leader of the Austrian People's Party, Sebastian Kurz, on a decisive victory and wish for the swift creation of a new, capable federal government. The Russian side is ready to cooperate with a future Austrian ministerial cabinet," Lubinsky said in a statement.

He added that Russia expected to implement all current agreements and previously outlined plans.

On May 17, a seven-minute video filmed in 2017 was released showing Strache allegedly discussing exchanging government contracts for help in elections with an alleged niece of a Russian oligarch. The woman was later revealed to be a Bosnian student who was paid for the setup.

The video implicated Heinz-Christian Strache, who at the time was vice-chancellor and leader of the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), OVP's coalition partner, in corruption. This led to the parliament introducing a motion of no confidence in the government, which eventually resigned, and Kurz organising snap elections. Despite the scandal, OVP achieved a landslide victory, getting 38.4 per cent of the vote. The party's main rivals, the Social Democratic Party of Austria and FPO, won 21.5 per cent and 17.3 per cent of the vote respectively.