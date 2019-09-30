Register
17:44 GMT +330 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Kate Hoey reacts during a meeting about abolishing the Irish backstop during the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, Britain, September 29, 2019

    Labour MP Kate Hoey 'Disappointed' In Corbyn EU Shift, Praises Brexit Party 'Common Sense'

    © REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Vauxhall MP Kate Hoey has faced opposition from within her own party for her strong support for Brexit prior to and throughout the EU membership campaign. She claims that euroscepticism is a tradition within the Labour movement, which the current leadership once supported.

    Labour MP and Brexit maverick Kate Hoey has hinted at support for the Brexit Party while talking to Spiked Online on Sunday.

    While talking to the publication's editor Brendan O'Neill, Vauxhall MP Kate Hoey described Nigel Farage's Brexit Party as having “old fashioned common sense politicians.”

    The Brexit Party has maintained a position of support for a no deal as the best way to secure a beneficial trade deal with the European Union, while the Labour Party opposes no-deal and as of the 2019 Labour Conference, supports a neutral stance in a second referendum between a Labour Withdrawal Agreement and remaining in the EU.

    Hoey also expressed her disappointment in the changing attitude towards the European Union of the Labour Party, claiming that Jeremy Corbyn had a "real opportunity" to be "absolutely clear as he originally was that we were going to leave, we wanted to get a good deal but we have to get out."

    "I am disappointed now that he's been pushed the way he has but he has done his best and the irony is that the people who are against him have used the EU issue as a way of getting at Jeremy."

    The Vauxhall MP has said that she will not be standing at next election and has faced an immense backlash from the membership of her own party for voting with the Conservative government over Brexit.  She did however say that she "will still be involved in politics one way or another.”

    Labor Party's Policy Toward EU

    The labour movement and the Labour party have a history of opposition to the European Union on the basis that it represents a form of continental wide capitalism. This attitude was represented by the late Labour veteran and staunch socialist Tony Benn, who adamantly opposed what he described as the "giving away" of democratic rights to unelected bodies in Brussels.

    Jeremy Corbyn too also held strong europsceptic views, telling a crowd in Ireland in 2009 that the EU is a "military Frankenstein" that will make them vote twice on the Lisbon treaty and, as recently as 2019, saying he believes that the UK could be better off outside the EU with a Labour Withdrawal agreement. 

    ​Despite the victory of the policy that a Labour government should take a neutral stance in a second EU membership referendum, the leadership's policy has shifted significantly since the vote to leave the EU was made in 2016. Originally the party called for an immediate triggering of Article 50 and support for a "jobs first Brexit", the position has since transformed into supporting a second referendum with a remain option on the ballot, if the party were to win power.

    The vote in 2016 to leave the EU crossed party lines, especially within the Labour Party which saw up to five million of its supporters in the subsequent general election the following year voting to leave.

    ​Mirroring the neutrality policy of the current Labour leadership, the Harold Wilson Labour government also stayed neutral throughout the 1975 Referendum on UK membership of the Common Market, the structural predecessor to the EU. That campaign saw Jeremy Corbyn advocate for a leave vote and the then Conservative leader Margaret Thatcher supported remaining in the Common Market.

    Related:

    George Galloway: An Anti-War Mayor for London?
    George Galloway to Sputnik: Britain Should 'Say Goodbye' to European Union
    George Galloway: Jesus Could Not Have Made Brits Vote for 'Remain'
    Remainer Rage: Maverick Labour MP Kate Hoey Faces Deselection After Brexit Vote
    Tags:
    Tony Benn, Jeremy Corbyn, Lexit, Brexit, labour
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse