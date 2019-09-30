Eight Thousand People to Return Today Amid Thomas Cook Collapse - UK Civil Aviation Authority

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has said it intends to repatriate 8,000 stranded travellers on Monday following the forced liquidation of Thomas Cook Group. According to the CAA, 53 flights will be dispatched to fly people to their destinations.
Last week, UK travel company Thomas Cook announced its forced liquidation after it failed to obtain funds to save it from having to file for bankruptcy. The company had been negotiating the terms of debt restructuring with its main shareholder, but the talks reached an impasse.
More than 600,000 holidaymakers around the world were forced to cancel the booking of tickets due to the company's collapse.
Thomas Cook has been experiencing financial troubles for a long time; it has cited political unrest in places of rest and the refusal of holidaymakers to book trips due to Brexit as the reasons for its problems.
