UK to Leave the European Union on 31 October - Finance Minister

According to the current legislation, the United Kingdom is entitled to request a 3-month Brexit extension on 19 October if a deal is not secured that would maintain trade relations with the EU by the 31 October Brexit deadline.

Britain will pull out from the European Union on 31 October, hopefully with a deal, UK Finance Minister Sajid Javid told ITV on Monday.

"If we cannot strike a deal, I think it is important to leave in any case and leave with no deal. It is not perfect but it is appropriate that we leave on the 31st," Javid said.

At the same time, the minister refused to specify how the government intends to deliver Brexit in a no-deal scenario.

"The legislation that parliament has passed, of course, has made things more difficult, but we are clear our own policy is completely unchanged: We will be leaving on the 31st," Javid said.

Separately, Javid also told Sky News that he entirely trusted Prime Minister and his word.

