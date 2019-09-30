Fear and Loathing in Lesbos: Migrants Clash With Firefighters, Police at Greek Refugee Camp – Video

According to reports, five people were injured and sent to hospital after the clashes.
"The situation is tense," Lesbos Mayor Stratis Kytelis said. "There is information about a dead mother and her child. We haven't been able to confirm that yet."
Nach Kämpfen mit der Polizei, um Abschiebungen zu vereiteln: Schutzsuchende auf #Lesbos zünden ihr Flüchtlingslager an!
Mehrere Tote!#Moria #Lesvos
The fire, according to police, began around 4:45 p.m. Several migrants set fires at a container in the centre where the refugees live. Migrants attacked the firefighters and did not allow them to put out the fire.
Very big fire on Lesbos island inside of the refugees camp
After that, the migrants tried to release those who were in custody for various violations. The police used tear gas and stun grenades.
#Fire, #death and violent #protests at main refugee camp in #Lesbos
In the evening of the same day in the camp there were group clashes between migrants of different nationalities and religions, as thousands of people tried to leave the camp.
Currently, more than 12,000 people live in Moriah. Moreover, the camp is designed for a maximum of three thousand migrants.
