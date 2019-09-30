Tory Conference Access Ban For Sputnik Indicates UK Hiding Something - Russian Journalists Union

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The rejection of Sputnik's application to attend the Conservative Party gathering indicates that the UK politicians have something to hide, according to the head of the international department at the Russian Journalists Union, Timur Shafir.

The Conservative Party Conference 2019 kicked off in the city of Manchester on Sunday and will last until Wednesday. Sputnik was denied accreditation to the conference just a night before the event without reasons provided.

"The fact that the rejection was received just a night before the gathering is highlighting again that it was not a coincidence, it was made deliberately", Shafir stressed.

The official assumed that something odd to the standards of Western Europe would take place at the conference and the UK politicians wanted to hide it.

Shafir noted that Russia should not behave in the same way.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the UK media would face a proportional response in Russia.

The RT broadcaster and Sputnik have faced severe criticism in the West over the past several years for allegedly delivering impartial coverage of news.

In 2016, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the need to counter Russian media, citing RT and Sputnik as major threats.

A number of European and US politicians have accused Sputnik and RT of interfering in other countries' affairs, albeit without giving any proof. Moscow has called all the accusations against RT and Sputnik groundless.