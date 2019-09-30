French Museum Exec Fired After Calling to ‘Shoot Down’ Greta Thunberg

A French arts executive, in a social media post, said that he hopes someone will take the teenage activist “down”, because, in his opinion, her “conduct” adds a layer of hate to what he described as an already-torn society.

Bernard Chenebault, the president of the Amis du Palais de Tokyo (Friends of Tokyo Palace), has been fired for appearing to call for the assassination of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

In comments on Facebook describing the teen as a “madwoman” Chenebault suggests that, in his estimation, Thunberg’s “conduct” “adds another layer of hatred in our society already agitated by bad feelings on all accounts.”

“We must shoot her down,” he declared, adding that he hoped that “someone unhinged shoots her down.”

The Palais de Tokyo museum, located in Paris, swiftly distanced itself from Chenebault, adding that museum president Emma Lavigne, reacted to his comments with “stupefaction.”

“We disapprove of these words and dissociate ourselves from this position, formulated in a personal capacity and which does not engage the Palais de Tokyo or the Friends of the Palais de Tokyo,” the museum stated in a news release. “The general assembly of the Friends of the Palais de Tokyo will meet as soon as possible to proceed with the election of a new person to the presidency.”

La présidente du Palais de Tokyo, Emma Lavigne, a appris avec stupéfaction ce matin les propos du président des Amis du Palais de Tokyo, Bernard Chenebault. 1/3 — Palais de Tokyo (@PalaisdeTokyo) September 29, 2019

L’assemblée générale des amis du Palais de Tokyo se réunira dans les meilleurs délais pour procéder à l’élection d’une nouvelle personne à la présidence. 3/3 — Palais de Tokyo (@PalaisdeTokyo) September 29, 2019

Chenebault reportedly issued an apology on Facebook, insisting that he, “of course, did not call for murder” of Greta Thunberg.

The teenage activist, who has been diagnosed with neurological disorders including Asperger’s syndrome, came into the media spotlight this month after travelling from Sweden to New York to deliver a strikingly aggressive speech before world leaders on the effects of climate change on the younger generation. Shortly thereafter, she headlined a massive climate rally in Montreal attended by an estimated half-million followers.

The activist has drawn criticism for alarmism and for making what many suggest are unrealistic demands. Certain scientific reports indicate that man-made carbon emissions constitute only a fraction of those produced naturally. Thunberg’s rapid ascension to popularity sparked speculation by some that she is a front for an organized force. US President Donald Trump is among those in power who have lashed out at Thunberg.