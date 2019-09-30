Video: Terrifying Footage Shows United Airlines Engine Open Mid-Flight

A United Airlines flight out of Denver had to return due to mechanical issues with the engine, and a passenger shared a terrifying video of the aircraft's engine casing opening in mid-flight.

A video recorded by a passenger on the United Airlines flight was posted on Sunday showing the broken engine, after the flight had to make an emergency return to Denver.

The video shared by passenger Bobby Lewis shows a part of the Boeing 737’s left engine flapping around loosely mid-flight after appearing to become detached.

United Airlines 737-800 safely returns to Denver after left engine cowling opens in flight. https://t.co/1em3O0wXmb pic.twitter.com/q1L3kM7GMZ — Breaking Aviation News (@breakingavnews) September 29, 2019

​United Airlines flight 292 departed Denver International Airport at around 7:50 am for Orlando, Florida, but an engine malfunction forced the plane to quickly return.

The plane's flight path circled before returning to the airport, according a map from Flightaware.

The flight returned safely and customers were given other flights back to Orlando alongside an apology from the airline, according to a tweet from Breaking Aviation News.