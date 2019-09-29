Register
17:52 GMT +329 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Edinburgh

    White People Barred From Asking Questions at Anti-Racist Event at Scottish University – Reports

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    One of Scotland's oldest universities recently announced an equality conference that featured discussions on anti-racist actions and urged for structures reinforcing the “domination of whiteness” to be challenged.

    The University of Edinburgh has received a large amount of criticism and accusations of “blatant racism” from the public after hosting an event that banned white people from participating in a Q&A session and attending certain “safe spaces”, the Daily Mail reported.

    The one-day conference, organised by the group Resisting Whiteness and called “Resisting Whiteness 2019”, took place on Saturday at The Pleasance Theatre at the University of Edinburgh, as it was set to discuss “aspects of anti-racist action” and to give “people of colour a platform to talk”.

    According to the event's Facebook page, cited by The Scotsman newspaper, the organisers of the Q&A session decided to ban white people from asking questions and giving their comments during a panel discussion, justifying it by the need “to amplify the voices of people of colour”.

    "We will not be giving the microphone to white people during the Q&As, not because we don't think white people have anything to offer to the discussion, but because we want to amplify the voices of people of colour”, the organisers said, as reported by The Scotsman. "If you are a white person with a question, please share it with a member of the committee or our speakers after the panel discussion".

    On the official event page, the organisers also explained that during the conference there were two rooms available for people who felt that they needed to “remove themselves from the conference” if they felt “overwhelmed/overstimulated or uncomfortable” - one of which, however, was available only to people of colour.

    “The Braid room is a safe space for only people of colour, and the Cheviot room is available for anyone who needs it”, the Safer Spaces Policy section on the event page said.

    Speaking to the newspaper, anti-racist campaigner Jane McColl called the event “blatantly racist” and belittling to white people, while a spokesman for the university stated that following the outcry, officials had met with the event organisers prior to the conference and “expressed concerns about certain aspects of the format”. He argued that the organisers had decided to “revise” their safe space policies in the end, which, however, was not confirmed on the event’s official page.

    Several attendees later shared photos from the event, stating that “reverse racism” – which is seen as a form of anti-white racism – is “not a thing” during the conference.

    Tags:
    anti-racism, Racism, University of Edinburgh, Scotland, UK, Edinburgh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse