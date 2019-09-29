Register
21:16 GMT +329 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson smiles after being greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Paris

    Rebel MPs Suggest Impeachment to Topple Boris Johnson and Block 'No-Deal' Brexit - Report

    © AP Photo / Daniel Cole
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    An array of options for Parliament to bring down Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discussed during meetings by opposition MPs. The Conservative government which Johnson heads no longer has a working majority, and parliamentary arithmetic could see the government removed and a new one, constructed by opposition parties, formed.

    UK opposition parties are considering impeaching Prime Minister Boris Johnson following last week’s Supreme Court ruling that the PM had acted unlawfully in proroguing Parliament, as reported by The Sunday Times

    During a meeting of various parties on Thursday, impeachment proceedings were explored as an option to bring down the prime minister for the unlawful suspension, according to the report.

    The motion, formed by Welsh independence party Plaid Cymru would run concurrently to the Conservative Party conference this weekend, thereby making it Boris Johnson's first, and potentially last, conference as prime minister.

    The leader of Plaid Cymru in Westminster, Liz Saville Roberts, made reference to Boris Johnson's own attempts to impeach former Prime Minister Tony Blair, writing in The Sunday Times “I admit, the idea of impeaching a prime minister seems extraordinary - unique even. But we are in extraordinary times. I have made clear to opposition leaders that Boris Johnson cannot be allowed to get away scot-free with breaking the law by shutting down parliament".

    Motions are being discussed between opposition parties and House of Commons officials that would see a salary cut, bans from Parliament and other disciplinary measures, alongside a motion to explore impeachment”, she added.

    If the proposal were to be brought before Parliament, it would require a House of Commons vote, followed by a subsequent prosecution and trial of the prime minister.

    A committee of MPs would have to be formed to present various disciplinary mechanisms, of which impeachment would be one, available to Parliament.

    MPs would then be asked “whether there exist sufficient grounds to impeach the Rt Hon Boris Johnson on charges of gross misconduct in relation to the unlawful prorogation of Parliament”, as well as considering threatening to break the law established under the Benn Act - a parliamentary legislation which blocks the UK leaving the EU without a withdrawal agreement on 31 October.

    This motion would come after 19 October, the date by which the Benn Act requires the prime minister to seek an extension of Article 50 that would see the UK stay in the EU beyond 31 October.

    Labour and the Liberal Democrats have said that they are “open-minded” regarding an impeachment motion and will reconvene on Monday to options, including kicking Johnson out of parliament and cutting his salary. 

    Shadow Digital Minister Liam Byrne called for impeachment on Twitter last week "immediately" following Johnson's Supreme Court ruling.

    Talks of No-Confidence Vote

    The discussions of impeachment come amid claims from the Scottish National Party (SNP) that a motion of no confidence could be called in the government within days with the aim of replacing Johnson as prime minister with a "caretaker government".

    Stewart Hosie, the SNP’s deputy Commons leader, described a no-confidence motion as the “only game in town” in ensuring Johnson does not try to bring the UK out of the EU without a deal.

    A caretaker government, however, would require unity among opposition parties. Traditionally, if the largest party is unable to form a government, the leader of the opposition is tasked with putting one together.

    Despite approval from the SNP, the Green's, and Plaid Cymru, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson, has ruled out putting Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in power and instead suggested a backbench figure such as Father of the House Ken Clarke or Harriet Harman to take on the role.

    Boris Johnson has claimed adamantly, however, that Parliament is attempting to thwart the Brexit vote made in 2016 entirely. He told Parliament after it was reconvened last week that he wants "Brexit done".

    "The truth is that the part opposition are not opposed to a so called 'no-deal'. This Parliament does not want Brexit to happen at all", he said.

    The suggestion parallels the US Democratic Party beginning a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump over allegations that he used political and military pressure on the Ukrainian government to investigate Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son, potentially meaning that both leaders on either side of the Atlantic could be toppled by their respective national institutions.

    If Johnson were to be impeached, he would become the first UK prime minister in history to be so. However, he himself did attempt to bring down Tony Blair in 2004, writing in The Daily Telegraph: “He treated parliament and the public with contempt, and that is why he deserves to be impeached".

    The last attempt to get the House of Commons to impeach a government MP was in 1848 against Lord Palmerston, who was accused as foreign minister of brokering into a secret treaty with the Russian Empire.

    Related:

    Pure Business? PM Boris Johnson Could Face Probe Into Relationship With Former US Model
    ‘The Only Game in Town’: SNP Announces Boris Johnson Likely to Face No-Confidence Vote Soon
    Public Disgusted Over Boris Johnson Lookalike Posing in Stocks at ‘Sick’ London Dungeon Show
    Boris Johnson Refuses to Comment on His Alleged Apology to the Queen Over Prorogation
    Tags:
    impeachment, liberal democrats, Labour Party, Boris Johnson, MPs, rebels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse