Register
12:39 GMT +329 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the NLV Pharos, a lighthouse tender moored on the river Thames to mark London International Shipping Week in London on September 12, 2019.

    Boris Johnson Denies Any Wrongdoing Over Ties With Ex-US Model Arcuri

    © AFP 2019 / Daniel Leal-Olivas
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 22
    Subscribe

    The Prime Minister has been entangled into a controversy after reports emerged he assisted Arcuri during his tenure at London Council in receiving £126,000 in state grants and sponsorships. This has prompted the UK police watchdog to float launching a criminal investigation into the case, with the story snowballing due to a few fresh details.

    UK PM Boris Johnson has said there was "no interest to declare" regarding his alleged relationship with US businesswoman and former model Jennifer Arcuri, who he met in 2012 and was recently  reported to have assisted in her business ventures using public funds.

    Fresh Intimate Details From 2013 Reported

    American businesswoman and ex-model Jennifer Arcuri allegedly told four her friends and a Tory activist that she was having an affair with Boris Johnson during his tenure as Mayor of London, according to the Sunday Times.

    David Enrich, currently the finance director of The New York Times, says he was told in a bombshell interview of an alleged extramarital sexual relationship between the pair by two of the tech entrepreneur’s friends at the time he was working for a different paper. Arcuri had allegedly confided to them some intimate details of her relationship with the then Mayor.

    Enrich noted that some notes had been left from his conversations with the businesswoman and some of her close university friends as he was writing an article on the subject, alleging, citing the notes, that Ms Arcuri said Johnson had warned her to avoid the press and publicity.

    Claims to Be Busted, or?

    However, the Sunday Times reported the Enrich's account of events corroborates that of other sources who had supposedly also spoken to Arcuri, while another comment, from a Conservative Party activist backs the reports: he alleges that Ms Arcuri told him during the 2015 general election campaign of her sexual relationship with the sitting prime minister.

    “She told me they were sleeping together," said this grassroots campaigner, who also claimed that the ex-model would not perhaps deny the affair when pressed with questions on the subject.

    Rumoured 'Breach of Public Trust'

    The Prime Minister has been embroiled into a controversy after reports emerged his mayoral office had helped Arcuri to lay her hands on £126,000 in grants and sponsorships from public funds to cover her business initiatives. It was likewise assumed she had been given especially friendly treatment as she joined the then-Mayor on his budget-sponsored trade missions abroad.

    Johnson has since been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (*IOPC), so that the watchdog, which typically deals with complaints against police forces in England and Wales, will assess if there are sufficient grounds for launching a criminal probe into Johnson’s dealings with Ms Arcuri.

    Health Secretary Matt Hancock says Prime Minister Boris Johnson, currently residing at Downing Street with former Tory Party worker and journalist Carrie Symonds, has no questions to answer over his ties with US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri, thereby busting claims of Johnson’s “breach of public trust.”

    Similarly, Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers indicated that the allegations over Boris Johnson’s links with the US businesswoman while he was London mayor have been “blown out of all proportion” and are politically motivated:

    “The prime minister has been clear there is nothing to see here. I do feel this is a distraction and it is people seeking to use the complaints process in a highly political way,” she shared with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday.

    The PM earlier argued “everything was done entirely in the proper way” when it came to his professional links with the former model, although consistently dodging questions about his friendship or ties of some other nature with Ms Arcuri, who he is known to have met in 2012.

    'Responsible for Leading the Counrty at a Difficult Time'

    Father-of-four Johnson, who has had to shrug off multiple unproven adultery claims since 2004, arrived in Manchester together with his girlfriend on Saturday evening for his major party conference, to round off a rough week in Westminster, where Parliament has resumed work on Brexit legislation after a forced delay that was ruled unlawful earlier this week.

    Johnson, who continues to face questions about the Brexit dead-end, days after the parliament got back to work. Asked in an interview with the BBC if he would resign so that he did not have to ask for a delay, stipulated by a newly adopted law, Johnson said:

    "No, I have undertaken to lead the party and my country at a difficult time and I am going to continue to do that. I believe it is my responsibility to do that."

    Tags:
    conservatives, Tory, sex, reports, affair, Prime Minister, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse