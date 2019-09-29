Boris Johnson Denies Any Wrongdoing Over Ties With Ex-US Model Arcuri

The Prime Minister has been entangled into a controversy after reports emerged he assisted Arcuri during his tenure at London Council in receiving £126,000 in state grants and sponsorships. This has prompted the UK police watchdog to float launching a criminal investigation into the case, with the story snowballing due to a few fresh details.

UK PM Boris Johnson has said there was "no interest to declare" regarding his alleged relationship with US businesswoman and former model Jennifer Arcuri, who he met in 2012 and was recently reported to have assisted in her business ventures using public funds.

Fresh Intimate Details From 2013 Reported

American businesswoman and ex-model Jennifer Arcuri allegedly told four her friends and a Tory activist that she was having an affair with Boris Johnson during his tenure as Mayor of London, according to the Sunday Times.

David Enrich, currently the finance director of The New York Times, says he was told in a bombshell interview of an alleged extramarital sexual relationship between the pair by two of the tech entrepreneur’s friends at the time he was working for a different paper. Arcuri had allegedly confided to them some intimate details of her relationship with the then Mayor.

Enrich noted that some notes had been left from his conversations with the businesswoman and some of her close university friends as he was writing an article on the subject, alleging, citing the notes, that Ms Arcuri said Johnson had warned her to avoid the press and publicity.

Claims to Be Busted, or?

However, the Sunday Times reported the Enrich's account of events corroborates that of other sources who had supposedly also spoken to Arcuri, while another comment, from a Conservative Party activist backs the reports: he alleges that Ms Arcuri told him during the 2015 general election campaign of her sexual relationship with the sitting prime minister.

“She told me they were sleeping together," said this grassroots campaigner, who also claimed that the ex-model would not perhaps deny the affair when pressed with questions on the subject.

Rumoured 'Breach of Public Trust'

The Prime Minister has been embroiled into a controversy after reports emerged his mayoral office had helped Arcuri to lay her hands on £126,000 in grants and sponsorships from public funds to cover her business initiatives. It was likewise assumed she had been given especially friendly treatment as she joined the then-Mayor on his budget-sponsored trade missions abroad.

Johnson has since been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (*IOPC), so that the watchdog, which typically deals with complaints against police forces in England and Wales, will assess if there are sufficient grounds for launching a criminal probe into Johnson’s dealings with Ms Arcuri.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says Prime Minister Boris Johnson, currently residing at Downing Street with former Tory Party worker and journalist Carrie Symonds, has no questions to answer over his ties with US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri, thereby busting claims of Johnson’s “breach of public trust.”

Similarly, Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers indicated that the allegations over Boris Johnson’s links with the US businesswoman while he was London mayor have been “blown out of all proportion” and are politically motivated:

“The prime minister has been clear there is nothing to see here. I do feel this is a distraction and it is people seeking to use the complaints process in a highly political way,” she shared with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday.

The PM earlier argued “everything was done entirely in the proper way” when it came to his professional links with the former model, although consistently dodging questions about his friendship or ties of some other nature with Ms Arcuri, who he is known to have met in 2012.

'Responsible for Leading the Counrty at a Difficult Time'

Father-of-four Johnson, who has had to shrug off multiple unproven adultery claims since 2004, arrived in Manchester together with his girlfriend on Saturday evening for his major party conference, to round off a rough week in Westminster, where Parliament has resumed work on Brexit legislation after a forced delay that was ruled unlawful earlier this week.

Johnson, who continues to face questions about the Brexit dead-end, days after the parliament got back to work. Asked in an interview with the BBC if he would resign so that he did not have to ask for a delay, stipulated by a newly adopted law, Johnson said:

"No, I have undertaken to lead the party and my country at a difficult time and I am going to continue to do that. I believe it is my responsibility to do that."