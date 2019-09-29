Boris Johnson Refuses to Comment on His Alleged Apology to the Queen Over Prorogation

Earlier this week, the UK Supreme Court decreed that Boris Johnson's move to suspend the British Parliament was "unlawful". The legislative body had been suspended by a special prorogation order signed by the Queen.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to confirm or deny a report by The Times of London suggesting that he personally offered his apology to the Queen for asking her to sign an order suspending the House of Commons.

"I am, alas, forbidden from commenting on my conversations with Her Majesty… I’m not going to go into my conversations with Her Majesty", Johnson told BBC1 when asked if he had indeed apologised to the monarch.

According to the report by The London Times, Johnson apologised on Tuesday following a court ruling that found that the suspension of Parliament initiated by the prime minister was against the law.

"He got on to the Queen as quickly as possible to say how sorry he was", the newspaper quotes its source as saying.

Britain’s Parliament was suspended for five weeks by the prime minister in a special prorogation order, signed by the Queen as head of state.

The PM claimed in August that he intended to prorogue Parliament for five weeks, from September until 14 October, for a Queen's Speech to outline the new government's agenda.

However, this week the UK Supreme Court ruled Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament until 14 October "unlawful".