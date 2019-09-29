MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashes in Slovakia

According to preliminary police reports, the incident might have been caused by fuel shortage; the Slovakian authorities launched an investigation in order to figure out what led to the catastrophe.

Slovakian MiG-29 fighter crashed during drills near the city of Zlaté Moravce, the Defence Ministry stated. The pilot managed to eject himself from the aircraft and survived the fall. The area of the crash is secured by the police as senior military officers are expected to arrive at the site.

© Flickr/ Dimitrije Ostojic Serbian Air Force Mig-29

At the moment 11 MiG-29 jets are serving in Slovakian Air Force. However, the country plans to replace them with F-16 fighters in 2022.

The Mikoyan MiG-29 (known by NATO reporting name Fulcrum) is a twin-engine jet fighter that is used by air forces in over 30 countries. According to a World Military Aircraft Inventory report, published in 2014, Azerbaijan had at least 13 MiG-29s in operational use.