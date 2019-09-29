Conservative Conference 2019: A Run Down of What To Expect This Year

Conservatives from across Britain are gathering on Sunday in Manchester as part of their annual 4-day party conference.

After a series of significant parliamentary defeats, on-going Brexit uncertainty and calls for a general election here's what to expect from this year's Conservative Party Conference in Manchester.

Future Government Policy

Despite Brexit being the biggest and most talked-about problem in British politics right now; the annual government conference is a chance for lawmakers to reveal key policy to party members and the media.

This year the government is expected to reveal ambitious animal welfare policies, environmental plans and a pledge to plant one million new trees agenda.

The Prime Minister's Speech

The most important part of any political party's conference is their leader’s speech and the Conservatives are no different. Boris Johnson is expected to take to the floor on Wednesday; announcing his plans for the party, how the Government is planning of moving forwards in delivering Brexit and giving his verdict on how to deal with Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party - as calls for a general election continue to build.

The biggest problem on the Prime Minister's plate is no doubt Brexit with the government still stuck in square one following a series of significant parliamentary defeats and a supreme court ruling which labelled the Prime Minister's prorogation of parliament unlawful.

Because of these rulings and John Bercow's decision not to suspend parliament for this year's annual Conservative Conference, nothing is any clearer, with even the timing of Johnson's speech rumoured to change.

Party Rebels and Infighting

The recent rebellions in parliament have been the same headache for Boris Johnson as they were for Theresa May during her tenor as Prime Minister. However, instead of figures such as Jacob Rees-Mogg and his influential European Research Group, it was remainer factions that prevented Johnson from having his favoured no-deal Brexit pass through parliament.

Despite these rather humiliating rebellions for the Prime Minister, Ken Clarke, Dominic Grieve and 19 other Conservative British Lawmakers are still expected to attend the party conference – despite being recently ejected from the party.

Demonstrations and Protests

Britain's parliament is more divided now than it's ever been in modern British history. It's stopped Brexit from moving forwards and has led to widespread condemnation from government and opposition benches as well as from the general public.

Following the collapse of Thomas Cook and Boris Johnson's prorogation of parliament being ruled unlawful; activists, trade union representatives and opposition party members are descending on Manchester on Sunday to protest against Boris Johnson and the incumbent Conservative government as part of the People's Assembly Against Austerity "Shut Down The Tories" event.

The event will also coincide with a TUC union demonstration supporting Thomas Cook staff who lost their jobs last week when the company went into liquidation.

Last year we saw similar protests against government policy and the Conservative Party Conference which led to widespread damage and civil disobedience - as individuals have campaigned hard alongside the Conservatives annual conference with this year expected to be no different.