Live Updates: Yellow Vests Hold Mass Rallies for 46th Consecutive Week - Video

The wave of mass rallies began in France in November 2018, after the government announced new fuel tax hikes. While the authorities cancelled the move and introduced other measures to improve the situation, the yellow vests movement continues to take to the streets across the country every weekend.

Yellow vests protesters are taking to the streets of Paris and other French cities on Saturday for another round of demonstrations against government policies.

Last week, police used tear gas to disperse protestors in the French capital and detained over 150 people.

The yellow vests also joined anti-climate change demonstrators in Paris, while several black bloc demonstrators started riots at the event, breaking windows and vandalising bus stops.

Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!