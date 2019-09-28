Pure Business? PM Boris Johnson Could Face Probe Into Relationship With Ex-US Model

Although the “conduct matter” over the prime minister’s ties with an American model and tech entrepreneur was formally opened, the facts are not proven yet, the Greater London Authority’s statement reads, and it is yet to be determined if there should be a formal investigation into whether Boris Johnson indeed helped her with state grants.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to assess the possibility of a criminal probe over his relationship and dealings with American former model and businesswoman Jennifer Accuri.

A Sunday Times investigation has accused Johnson’s office, at the time of his tenure as Mayor of London, of assisting Accuri in receiving £126,000 in grants and sponsorships for her companies, with the model assumed to have been given special friendly and personal treatment as she joined the then Mayor on his foreign trade missions.

The police watchdog, the IOPC, which deals with complaints against police forces in England and Wales, will assess whether the sitting prime minister should be investigated over the alleged misconduct in his high-ranking role, equivalent to police and crime commissioner.

Per a statement by the Greater London Authority, their officers recorded “a conduct matter” against the Prime Minister, who denies any wrongdoing in this regard, having previously said he would co-operate with any investigation into his ties with Ms Accuri conducted by the London Assembly.

The statement, meanwhile, went on to explain that the existing “conduct matter” “doesn’t mean that this has been proved in any way.”

However, according to a letter by an official from the Greater London Authority, "subject to any explanation provided by you, these matters give rise to a suggestion that there has been a failure to safeguard the public purse and if so that amounts to a significant breach of public trust."

The PM earlier argued “everything was done entirely in the proper way” when it comes to his professional links with the former model, with whom he hasn’t publicly denied having an extramarital affair with while he was London Mayor.

The pair reportedly met in 2012, and Johnson, who is currently dating a journalist, Carrie Symonds, took Accuri on three trade trips to accompany him.