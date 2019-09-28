Brexit Secretary to Introduce New Irish Backstop Plan Next Week - Report

The so-called basic backstop plan entails keeping the entire United Kingdom in the EU Customs Union, with Northern Ireland complying with some EU Single Market rules, in the case of a no-deal scenario.

UK Brexit secretary Steve Barclay said that Brussels is facing a 'moment of truth' over whether it wants a compromise, adding that he would unveil his new plan for the Irish border once the Conservative Party conference has concluded, The Daily Mail reported.

According to the UK-based media report, the conference is slated for next Wednesday.

Barclay suggested earlier, cited by The Daily Mail, that a Brexit deal can be done.

"But there needs to be political will on both sides and we're now approaching the moment of truth in these negotiations [...] We are committed to securing a deal, the Prime Minister has made clear he wants a deal but there has to be political will on both sides and that's what we're exploring", Barclay said, cited by The Daily Mail.

Both London and Brussels are reportedly at odds over to what extent Northern Ireland should be 'left behind' in the EU single market and customs union after Brexit under the controversial 'backstop' – designed to prevent the return of a hard border in Ireland.

Brexit has been postponed several times amid the London's failure to internally negotiate the divorce terms and is now scheduled to take place on 31 October.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently confronted by strong opposition at home over his overt determination to pull the United Kingdom out of the bloc by the deadline, even if there is no deal.

Johnson had asked Queen Elizabeth II to suspend Parliament until 14 October in an attempt to ensure the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union by the deadline, with or without a deal.

Under current legislation, the United Kingdom may request a 3-month Brexit extension on 19 October if a deal is not reached by that time.