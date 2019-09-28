US Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker Resigns From Post - Report

Kurt Volker, US special envoy to Ukraine, reportedly resigned from his post Friday after being named in a whistleblower complaint related to a July phone call between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Volker's resignation was broken by the State Press, the student-run newspaper at Arizona State University. Volker acts as the executive director of the McCain Institute, which is a think tank associated with the university.

On Friday, an ASU official confirmed that Volker's resignation. However, the spokesperson said that the ASU could not discuss his standing with ASU because it is a personal matter.

The whistleblower complaint released Thursday alleges that Volker coordinated meetings with Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Ukranian officials.

