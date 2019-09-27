Register
15:49 GMT +327 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Women and children stand near an armed British military soldier patrols a street in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Feb. 1972. British paratroopers shot 13 demonstrators during a civil rights march on Jan. 30, known as Bloody Sunday.

    Father of Troubles Victim Says No Deal Brexit Will Send Northern Ireland Back to 'The Bad Old Days'

    © AP Photo / Michel Laurent
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Raymond McCord, 22, was beaten to death by loyalist paramilitaries in 1997 and dumped in a quarry at Newtownabbey, just outside Belfast. He was one of 3,600 people killed during The Troubles in Northern Ireland. Now, his father, also Raymond, thinks a no-deal Brexit will have a disastrous effect on the country.

    A man whose son was murdered by the Ulster Volunteer Force during The Troubles has said a no deal Brexit threatens to send Northern Ireland back into the abyss of violence.

    Raymond McCord says: “I have concerns with Brexit, and particularly a no deal Brexit, that it will encourage people to get involved in terrorism and we will go back to the bad old days of sectarian warfare and that’s the last thing that I want and most people in Northern Ireland, whether they are unionist or nationalist, feel the same way.”

    Last week Ronan Lavery QC, a barrister hired by Mr McCord, addressed the UK Supreme Court during the hearing about the prorogation of Parliament.

    Raymond McCord, 22, who was murdered by the UVF in Northern Ireland in 1997
    © Photo : Raymond McCord senior
    Raymond McCord

    Mr Lavery said a no-deal Brexit would lead to "the erection of a border" on the island of Ireland, which could trigger a resumption of violence by Irish republicans who are intent of unifying the island despite the opposition of the loyalist majority in Ulster.

    ​Mr Lavery said the European Union was a “peace project” which had avoided the need for a hard border between the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

    Mr McCord said: “I believe being in Europe has helped us a lot and leaving will have an adverse effect.”

    Raymond McCord senior (pictured, centre) at the UK Supreme Court
    © Photo : McCord family
    Raymond McCord senior (centre) at the Supreme Court

    Dissident Irish republicans have planted several bombs in recent months and Mr McCord said if there was a hard border then members of the security forces manning those checkpoints would be obvious targets.

    “But it’s not just attacks on the Irish border. If (DUP MP) Sammy Wilson believes that people just want to fire shots at a border post he lives in cloud cuckoo land. They will try to make a point,” said Mr McCord, who said he feared another bombing atrocity like that at Omagh in 1998, which killed 29 people.

    Mr McCord pointed out 56 percent of people in Northern Ireland voted to Remain in the European Union and he said that number clearly included unionists and Protestants as well as people from the Catholic, nationalist community.

    A man walks past a mural from the loyalist terror group the Ulster Volunteer Force in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Thursday, May, 3, 2007.
    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    A man walks past a mural from the loyalist terror group the Ulster Volunteer Force in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Thursday, May, 3, 2007.

    But he said the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) seemed hellbent on delivering a no-deal Brexit, even if it endangered peace in Northern Ireland.

    Asked why people still voted for the DUP, Mr McCord said: “They play the orange card and Sinn Fein play the green card. Protestants will vote for the DUP because of a policy of fear.”

    The Troubles was a period between 1969 and 1998 when the Irish Catholic minority rose up and demanded civil rights and a united Ireland. The Provisional IRA shot and bombed members of the security forces and loyalist pro-British paramilitaries assassinated IRA members and innocent Catholics in retaliation.

    The IRA eventually agreed to a ceasefire and their political wing, Sinn Fein, signed the Good Friday Agreement which agreed to power-sharing, a release of prisoners and the potential for a border poll one day.

    In November 1997 Mr McCord’s son, also called Raymond, was found beaten to death in a quarry.

    ​The family had been involved in a feud with one loyalist paramilitary group, the Ulster Defence Association (UDA), but it later became clear young Raymond, an RAF radar operator, was killed on the orders of UVF boss Mark Haddock, who was later revealed to be a Special Branch informer.

    Five months after Raymond’s death the Good Friday Agreement was signed and The Troubles officially came to an end, although the UVF did not decommission its weapons until 2009 and earlier this year Dawn Purvis, a former leader of the UVF’s political wing, said the organisation “hasn’t gone anywhere.”  

    Mr McCord said: “Raymond wasn’t the first person they murdered. They had a rule of terror and they were working for the state as Special Branch informers. Nobody has ever been brought to justice. I’m still waiting for an inquest 22 years later. The state has a lot to answer for.”

    Parliament has resumed this week following the Supreme Court ruling but an unapologetic Boris Johnson refused to change his strategy and blamed MPs for “not getting Brexit done”.

    Mr McCord said he was not optimistic about the political situation.

    “Nobody knows what is happening. Parliament is completely divided. The DUP are supporting a right-wing Tory government who don’t care about the working class unionist community in Northern Ireland,” said Mr McCord.

    Tags:
    Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), The Troubles, Northern Ireland, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse